Irish actor Daniel Day Lewis retires from acting

IRISH actor Daniel Day-Lewis has announced he has retired from acting.

The Academy award-winner, 60, made the announcement via a statement as he thanked those he collaborated with over the years.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” his representative Leslee Dart said.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Over a 46-year career, Day-Lewis, who holds both Irish and British citizenship, has won three Best Actor Oscars – the only actor ever to achieve the feat.

He took home the gold statuette for his incredible performances as Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1990), Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2008) and for his portrayal US President Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2013).

His epic performance as Hawkeye in Michael Mann’s 1992 film The Last Of The Mohicans is also among his most memorable roles.

Day-Lewis’ final role will be in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, based on the fashion world of 1950’s London, which releases this Christmas.

The Co. Wicklow resident is famed for his ability to stay in character on set and often spends years preparing for a role.

The announcement of the his retirement came as a surprise to many and has shocked fans, with Day-Lewis widely revered as perhaps the finest actor of his generation.

“If Daniel Day-Lewis has quit acting he exits on top. I hope that he has some other challenges in store,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I definitely respect Daniel Day-Lewis’ decision to retire, which he has earned! His gift and talents will be sadly missed,” said another.

On a more lighthearted note, one Twitter user posed the half-reasonable question: “What if Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he is retiring from acting as research for a role where he plays an actor who retires from acting?”

Married to writer-director Rebecca Miller with three children, Daniel Day-Lewis broke through with 1985’s My Beautiful Laundrette by Stephen Frears. He later played an Irishman falsely accused of an IRA bombing in 1993’s In The Name Of The Father.

His last play was in 1989, a National Theatre production of Hamlet in London. Day-Lewis famously walked out halfway through a performance, and never returned to the stage again.

Beyond devastated to hear of Daniel Day-Lewis retiring from acting. Hands down best actor I’ve ever watched. Incredible and encapsulating. — Jacob Messing (@JMessing23) June 21, 2017

I definitely respect Daniel Day-Lewis’ decision to retire, which he has earned! His gift and talents will be sadly missed! — Josh Price-Moreland (@JoshuaTPriceMo1) June 20, 2017

If Daniel Day-Lewis has quit acting he exits on top. I hope that he has some other challenges in store. Good for him. Wishing him the best. — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) June 20, 2017

Devastated by the news of Daniel Day-Lewis retiring. Easily the finest actor of the last 30 years — Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly) June 20, 2017

Daniel Day-Lewis is arguably the greatest actor of this generation and it sucks the world will never see him on a screen again 😔 pic.twitter.com/EwJ0Tx5nh7 — Stratton Smith (@Stratman33) June 20, 2017

What if Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he is retiring from acting as research for a role where he plays an actor who retires from acting. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r9JJsUCGEv — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 20, 2017