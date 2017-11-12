London
Life & Style

Danish police confess that Irish fans are welcome in Denmark any time

November 12, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

WHILE the results of last night’s Ireland v Copenhagen game may not have played out exactly to Irish fans’ favour, the praise they’ve received from the police in Copenhagen is surely a huge compliment to bring home.

The play-off for the World Cup left many viewers a little disappointed with the lack of action on both teams playing on the pitch.

The result of 0-0 didn’t exactly bring the house down in regards to entertainment, however, the draw doesn’t necessarily mean Irish dreams for the World Cup are dashed out completely just yet.

The Irish fans have a long history of charming the locals of any country they happen to visit, and the droves of football-crazy men and women who were in Copenhagen this weekend are no exception.

The official Twitter account for the Copenhagen Police have revealed how impressed they are with Irish fans and said the Irish are more than welcome in the future.

The tweet translated to English reads as: “From a police point of view, Ireland is welcome to play here again. No registered incidents regarding fans all night. Thank you.”

One comment on “Danish police confess that Irish fans are welcome in Denmark any time”

  1. K. McGuinness
    November 12, 2017 at 9:35 pm
    Reply

    That is some complement, we are the best in the World.

