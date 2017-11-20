London
11°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 8m/s WSW
H 13 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Dashcam footage captures plane crashing into highway in Florida

November 20, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The moment the plane was captured plummeting to the busy highway. (Picture: Perellas County Sheriff’s Office)

HARROWING dashcam footage captured the moment a plane crashed into a highway in Clearwater, Florida yesterday morning.

The crash occurred when a 61-year-old pilot, Marc Benedict, tried to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine trouble on the return journey from Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, also in Florida.

Clearwater Airpark in Pinellas County, was captured on the dashcams of two deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who were in the area on an unrelated call.

More News:

The plane clipped a tree as it plummeted towards the busy highway, narrowly missing the car which captured the dramatic footage.

Unbelievably, both Benedict and a passenger travelling with him escaped unharmed, and there were no citizens injured in the crash.


featuredFloridaplane crashUSA

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Irish child who died in tragic beach buggy crash described as ‘great wee community girl’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post