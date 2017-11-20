Dashcam footage captures plane crashing into highway in Florida

HARROWING dashcam footage captured the moment a plane crashed into a highway in Clearwater, Florida yesterday morning.
The crash occurred when a 61-year-old pilot, Marc Benedict, tried to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine trouble on the return journey from Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, also in Florida.
Clearwater Airpark in Pinellas County, was captured on the dashcams of two deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who were in the area on an unrelated call.
More News:
The plane clipped a tree as it plummeted towards the busy highway, narrowly missing the car which captured the dramatic footage.
Unbelievably, both Benedict and a passenger travelling with him escaped unharmed, and there were no citizens injured in the crash.
Leave a Reply