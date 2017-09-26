London
16°
broken clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 4m/s W
H 17 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Clayton Hotels MPU
Home  |  News  |  It’s official – Date announced for referendum on right of Irish abroad to vote in Presidential Elections

It’s official – Date announced for referendum on right of Irish abroad to vote in Presidential Elections

September 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Irish people living abroad could finally be allowed to vote in Ireland’s Presidential Elections from June 2019

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has officially confirmed a date for a referendum on extending the franchise at Presidential Elections to Irish citizens living abroad.

The Irish PM announced during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil this afternoon that a national vote on the issue will go ahead sometime in June 2019.

He also confirmed a referendum on Ireland’s Eighth Amendment regarding abortion rights for May or June next year, as well as further referendums on blasphemy and a ‘woman’s life within the home’ for October 2018.

The full timetable for Ireland’s upcoming referendums is as follows:

  • Referendum on the Eighth amendment – May or June 2018;
  • Referendums on Blasphemy (Article 40.6.1) and “Woman’s life within the home” (Article 41.2.1) – October 2018;
  • Plebiscite on directly elected executive mayors – October 2018;
  • Referendums on Divorce, Extending the Franchise at Presidential Elections to Irish Citizens Resident outside the State, and Reducing the voting age to 16, – June 2019.

Each referendum is subject to passage of Bills by the Houses of the Oireachtas and formal confirmation of the polling date.

The Taoiseach said: “Any amendment to our Constitution requires careful consideration by the people.

“They should be given ample time to consider the issues and to take part in well-informed public debate.

“Setting a timetable for the referendums to be held over the next two years will allow all involved in campaigning on the issues to plan ahead and to facilitate that public debate.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Appeal to find missing Irish teenager last seen nearly a week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post