Date set for wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

THE date has been set for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.
Kensington Palace announced the date early this afternoon in a tweet.
The engaged couple will marry on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Their engagement was announced on November 27 this year.
The couple said they were ‘thrilled and happy’ to be engaged.
