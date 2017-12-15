Date set for wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

THE date has been set for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace announced the date early this afternoon in a tweet.

The engaged couple will marry on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Their engagement was announced on November 27 this year.

The couple said they were ‘thrilled and happy’ to be engaged.