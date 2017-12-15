London
News

Date set for wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

December 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The date for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been set. (Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

THE date has been set for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle. 

Kensington Palace announced the date early this afternoon in a tweet.

The engaged couple will marry on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their engagement was announced on November 27 this year.

The couple said they were ‘thrilled and happy’ to be engaged.

Erica Doyle Higgins
