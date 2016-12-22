London
Daughter surprises her mam by coming home to Ireland not just for Christmas but for good

December 22, 2016
XXXX
Fionnuala surprised her mum by coming home not just for Christmas but for good.

IF THERE’s one surprise homecoming video to warm your heart, it’ll be this Tyrone girl surprising her mum after two years away from Ireland. 

Fionnuala Cullen from Dungannon in Co. Tyrone had been living in Australia for two years when she decided to surprise her mother and come home last Christmas – for good.

“I moved to Australia in April 2014 and stayed for just under two years,” Fionnuala told The Irish Post. 

“I had told my family I would be staying out a little longer and planned to come home for a quick visit in maybe May 2016, but at this stage I had already booked my flights home for Christmas.

“The only person I told at home was my sister Claire who was in on the surprise, and she picked me up in Dublin and took me home to Tyrone.”

In the video, Fionnuala’s mother Mary is clearly emotional at her daughter’s homecoming and in the emotion of the moment she says, “The cut of me! I was making buns!”

“My mummy Mary is literally the best in the world,” Fionnuala says. “She is your typical Irish mummy and was genuinely making buns that night.

“I knew it would mean so much to her to have me home for Christmas because I had already been away for the previous one.”

Although Fionnuala has been home for a year, her video has gone viral with many loving her mother Mary’s reaction.

Watch Fionnuala’s homecoming video below… 

Did I tell you all March?? Wooooooopsiessss I meant Christmas!!! SURPRISE!!!! Poor wee Mary! #IwasMakingBuns x

Posted by Fionnuala Cullen on Saturday, 12 December 2015

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

