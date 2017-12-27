Daughter’s heartbreaking tribute to hero mum who died saving her life in Christmas Day stabbing

A NORTHERN IRISH woman whose mother was killed on Christmas Day says she died saving her life.

Charlotte Reat posted an emotional tribute to her mother Jayne Toal Reat, 43, who was stabbed-to-death on December 25.

The post has been liked by over 12,000 people on Facebook.

Thoughts and prayers have been with you Charlotte stay strong!❤️ Posted by Conor Kelly on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Ms Reat said her mother was a hero.

“Today will be a day I will never forget,” she wrote. “I can still feel her in my arms and hear her screams of pain and see the panic on her face.”

“My mum died saving me.”

Jayne Toal Reat, who was from Comber in Co. Down, was stabbed at a house in Lisburn, Co. Antrim on December 25.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency services.

Police have launched a murder inquiry into her death.

Her daughter Charlotte, 21, and another man were taken to hospital where they were treated for stab wounds.

“I was stabbed twice in the head once in my face and once to the back of my neck,” the victim’s daughter wrote on Facebook.

“I am with family and have to identify my beautiful mother’s body tomorrow, which is not something I ever expected to be doing.