Eight potholes in Ireland that are bigger than Belfast’s new sinkhole

A ROAD in Belfast was closed this weekend because of a sinkhole.
According to The Belfast Telegraph, the Malone Road in south Belfast was closed on Sunday while repairs were carried out.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the road was closed due to “subsidence” and TransportNI were making arrangements to repair the road as soon as possible.
However, some on Twitter mocked the “sinkhole” for its size – or indeed, lack thereof.
So here it is Belfast, eight other potholes in Ireland that are bigger than your sinkhole…
Is this Ireland’s biggest pothole? Local pub owner, Mike at Poc Ar Buile, Ballinrostig in East Cork thinks so. Between…
Posted by Irish Queenslander on Tuesday, 29 December 2015
And finally…
