Eight potholes in Ireland that are bigger than Belfast’s new sinkhole

A ROAD in Belfast was closed this weekend because of a sinkhole.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, the Malone Road in south Belfast was closed on Sunday while repairs were carried out.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the road was closed due to “subsidence” and TransportNI were making arrangements to repair the road as soon as possible.

However, some on Twitter mocked the “sinkhole” for its size – or indeed, lack thereof.

BELFAST ROAD COLLAPSES IN SINKHOLE DRAMA! In otherwords, Malone Rd beside the Bot has a bit of a pothole.#Belfast pic.twitter.com/ak1qWohKHs — Niall Donnelly (@NiallDonnelly5) August 28, 2016

So here it is Belfast, eight other potholes in Ireland that are bigger than your sinkhole…

Out for a run/cycle with my girls and Barney, we usually go as far as Ireland's biggest pothole and back! #meathroads pic.twitter.com/Vdv0izcV3Z — The Celtic Tenors (@celtictenors) June 7, 2015

Is this Ireland’s biggest pothole? Local pub owner, Mike at Poc Ar Buile, Ballinrostig in East Cork thinks so. Between… Posted by Irish Queenslander on Tuesday, 29 December 2015

I am entering this road near my home in the worst road in #ireland competition #irishroads pic.twitter.com/M6ZbUKeT — thespeckledbird (@ederoiste) February 10, 2013

So the storms took their tole on Tramore. Brand new pothole pic.twitter.com/cNKDLHwenu — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 5, 2014

And finally…