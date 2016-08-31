London
Eight potholes in Ireland that are bigger than Belfast’s new sinkhole

August 31, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A PSNI officer stands by the scene of the sinkhole on the Malone Road in Belfast last weekend. (Source: The Belfast Telegraph)
A ROAD in Belfast was closed this weekend because of a sinkhole.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, the Malone Road in south Belfast was closed on Sunday while repairs were carried out.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the road was closed due to “subsidence” and TransportNI were making arrangements to repair the road as soon as possible.

However, some on Twitter mocked the “sinkhole” for its size – or indeed, lack thereof.

So here it is Belfast, eight other potholes in Ireland that are bigger than your sinkhole…

 

Is this Ireland’s biggest pothole? Local pub owner, Mike at Poc Ar Buile, Ballinrostig in East Cork thinks so. Between…

Posted by Irish Queenslander on Tuesday, 29 December 2015

 

According to The Irish Queenslander, this lorry was on its way to deliver Murphy's to a pub in Midleton when its three axles were swallowed by a massive pothole. (Source: The Irish Queenslander/Kevin Heffernan)
(Source: Reddit /r/Ireland)
And finally…

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
