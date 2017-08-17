London
Deaths confirmed as police say Barcelona attack is act of terrorism

August 17, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Armed policemen stand in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. Police in Barcelona said they are dealing with a “terrorist attack.” (Picture: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

THERE have been a number of confirmed deaths following an attack in Barcelona which police have called ‘an act of terrorism.’ 

A van ploughed into pedestrians in the popular tourist area of the city, Las Ramblas shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

According to local media, two armed men were seen leaving the van, and fled on foot and entered a restaurant in the city.

It’s understood the men remain inside the restaurant, and the incident is ongoing.

At least two people have been comfirmed dead, while it’s believed there are at least 20 injured.

There have also been unconfirmed reports of at least 13 fatalities, local media has said.

The Embassy of Ireland in Madrid have said Irish citizens in Barcelona should avoid the area.

A person is stretched out of a mall in Rambla, Barcelona  (Picture: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is monitoring developments closely through the Irish Embassy in Madrid and Ireland’s Honorary Consul in Barcelona.

Minister Coveney added: “I am appalled by the incident in Barcelona this afternoon. On behalf of the Irish Government, I wish to convey our condolences and solidarity with the people of Spain at this time.”

Emergency services have also asked to close metro and train stations and that people avoid the area.

One eye witness told Sky News: “The whole street started to run, screaming.”

Another witness described ‘chaotic scenes,’ and said police had locked some members into a local church for safety.

Anyone with concerns for the safety of loved ones in Barcelona can contact the Consular Assistance team in the Department on 01-4082000 or the Irish Embassy in Madrid on +34 914364093.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

