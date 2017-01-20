London
Deck out in Ireland with this €65,000 mobile home on the east coast

Deck out in Ireland with this €65,000 mobile home on the east coast

January 20, 2017 By  John Walters
kil-n
The unique getaway home is near Kilmichael point

THIS three-bedroom mobile home could be just the thing for those looking to live close to the beach.

The property in Killowen, Castletown, Gorey, Co. Wexford is on the market for €65,000.

The compact home, on a 0.5 acre site, has two bedrooms that can fit two single beds each, as well as a double bedroom.

The mobile home also has a kitchen fitted with a washing machine, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a bathroom with an electric shower.

The outside decking offers space to host many a barbecue during the summer months in Co. Wexford.

Located within a private and secure site, there is also plenty of space for parking along the gravel driveway, which is surrounded by an expansive lawn.

The quirky property sits on the doorstep of some stunning coastal views at Kilmichael Point, which is a short stroll away.

It is also close to a number of beaches including Kilpatrick beach in Castletown and a blue flag beach in Courtown, both 15-20 minutes away by car.

kil-2-n
This view is just a short stroll away from the property

Arklow and Gorey are also a 10-15 minute drive away and have a host of restaurants and pubs on offer as well as transport links – bus and train – to Dublin and Waterford.

The property is 45 minutes by car from the Irish capital via the N11.

According to selling agents Sherry fitzgerald this home would be ideal for a family who enjoy coastal views, good walking routes and fantastic scenery.

You can view more details on this property by clicking here.

laoise-cabbage-f

