Declan Donnelly hits back at The Sun newspaper for insulting his appearance

October 31, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Dec was not happy with the comments made by the tabloid newspaper. (Picture: Getty Images)

Declan Donnelly has reacted to an article from The Sun newspaper describing him as “dishevelled” and just generally not looking great, by tweeting a little jibe of his own in response.

Dec of Ant and Dec fame was dressed in a tracksuit, baseball cap, and trainers while doing his shop in his local Sainsbury’s and was showing off a little stubble, which The Sun has taken as meaning he’s having some sort of crisis of appearance.

The Geordie presenter then took to Twitter to have a bit of fun with the tabloid paper and clearly had the support of his fans and some friends in doing so.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker chimed in on the banter.

While BBC Radio presenter Fearne Cotton had some words for the author of the piece.

Heck, even fellow Geordie and former England footballer Paul Gascoigne got involved.

The TV star, 42, has been laying low of late while best pal and on-screen partner Ant McPartlin continues his recovery from his addiction to prescription painkillers.

In just a few weeks, both Dec and Ant are expected to fly out to Australia to prepare for the next series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

What are the chances of Dec having a shave between now and then?

