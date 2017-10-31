Declan Donnelly hits back at The Sun newspaper for insulting his appearance

Declan Donnelly has reacted to an article from The Sun newspaper describing him as “dishevelled” and just generally not looking great, by tweeting a little jibe of his own in response.

Dec of Ant and Dec fame was dressed in a tracksuit, baseball cap, and trainers while doing his shop in his local Sainsbury’s and was showing off a little stubble, which The Sun has taken as meaning he’s having some sort of crisis of appearance.

The Geordie presenter then took to Twitter to have a bit of fun with the tabloid paper and clearly had the support of his fans and some friends in doing so.

Charming. You give the old razor a rest for a few days and you’re labelled ‘dishevelled’. I’ll be sure to dig out my tux next time I pop to Sainers. D 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/NvDnJ0NkgU — antanddec (@antanddec) October 30, 2017

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker chimed in on the banter.

I hope you’re tweeting this wearing a tie 👔 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 30, 2017

While BBC Radio presenter Fearne Cotton had some words for the author of the piece.

I’m sure the person who wrote this article resembles Brad Pit in the late 90’s 😐 — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) October 30, 2017

Heck, even fellow Geordie and former England footballer Paul Gascoigne got involved.

That's a good look Dec least your not in a dressing gown😕 — Paul Gazza Gascoigne (@gascoigne_gazza) October 30, 2017

The TV star, 42, has been laying low of late while best pal and on-screen partner Ant McPartlin continues his recovery from his addiction to prescription painkillers.

In just a few weeks, both Dec and Ant are expected to fly out to Australia to prepare for the next series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

What are the chances of Dec having a shave between now and then?