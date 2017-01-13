‘Delectable’ Tesco jelly beans not such a sweet deal in Britain for Irish ferry passenger

A JELLY BEAN fan was dismayed to discover his favourite sweets doubled in price in Britain compared to Ireland – despite being produced on this side of the Irish Sea.
Bernard Allan discovered the price discrepancy while on a ferry trip from Wales to Dublin and decided to bring his predicament to The Irish Post’s attention.
Mr Allan went to a Tesco store in Holyhead to stock up on his sweets of choice when he found, to his dismay, that the jelly beans were almost double the price that would pay in Ireland for the identical product.
“Being partial to jelly beans and finding those produced by Tesco particularly delectable, I popped into the store in Holyhead prior to catching the Dublin ferry to make a number of purchases and was amazed to see a package of them priced at 89p,” Mr Allan said.
“The same 200g jelly bean bags were only 53c in Tesco in Ireland. Therefore one would expect them to retail at approximately 45p in Wales,” he added.
A Tesco spokesperson told The Irish Post that they plan to investigate the issue.
“We work hard to make sure we offer our customers clear, fair and transparent pricing,” a spokesperson said. “We always listen to customer feedback and we’ll be investigating this issue for our customer.”
