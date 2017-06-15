Deputy steps up to top job as new Tourism Ireland Head of Great Britain

TOURISM IRELAND’S deputy chief in Britain has stepped up into the top role at a challenging time for British and Irish tourism.



Julie Wakley has been announced as the new Head of Great Britain having joined the organisation in January 2016 as Deputy Head of Great Britain – Consumer Marketing.

She takes over the role from Vanessa Markey who after six years with Tourism Ireland moves to Irish peace-building charity Co-operation Ireland as Global Director of Fundraising.

Prior to joining Tourism Ireland, from 2013-2016 Ms Wakley was the Marketing Manager for BBC Politics & Current Affairs, where she led the marketing activity for BBC’s politics output on TV, radio and online during the Scottish Referendum in 2014 and the General Election 2015.

Before that, she was part of the team responsible for the British Government’s ‘GREAT Britain’ campaign, promoting trade and tourism in international markets to maximise economic benefits during 2012, the year of the Diamond Jubilee and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A University of Liverpool graduate, she also worked as Account Director at the Central Office of Information, the British Government’s marketing and communication agency, for five years, developing campaigns to change consumer behaviour for the Departments of Health and Education.

Ms Wakley takes the reins as British visitors to Ireland dropped 6.5 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The Brexit-effect decrease, coupled with a drop in the value of sterling, means holidays and short breaks in Ireland are now more expensive for British visitors.

“We will continue to monitor developments around Brexit closely, to better understand and plan for its implications. Competitiveness and value for money remain a more important message than ever throughout 2017,” a Tourism Ireland spokesperson said.

Having prevoiusly worked with tourism groups including VisitBritain, VisitScotland and English Heritage, Ms Wakley described her new role as an ‘exciting opportunity’.

“I take up this post at a time of great challenge in the British market and we have some exciting plans under way for 2017, working with our partners in Britain and on the island of Ireland, to inspire British holidaymakers to choose the island of Ireland,” she said.

“I am delighted to welcome Julie Wakley to this key strategic role in our organisation, following an extensive external competitio,” Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons added. “She joins Tourism Ireland at a time when we are facing a number of challenges in Great Britain, not least Brexit and its impact on travel.

“Julie brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in international marketing and a very strong track record of achievement. She will play a pivotal role in implementing our strategy in the important British market.”

