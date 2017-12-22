London
Entertainment

Dermot O’ Leary posts picture of adorable new adopted cat from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

December 22, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Dermot O’Leary  at London Fashion Week January 2017  (Picture: Getty Images)

DERMOT O’ LEARY has taken to Instagram to reveal a new addition to his household.

Following the passing of his dear cat Silver back in July of this year, O’ Leary expressed his sadness at the loss of his beloved pet.

Mr O’Leary and his wife Dee Koppang had the four-year-old cat since birth, after Ms Koppang assisted in his delivery in an Italian olive grove in Puglia in 2013.

Now, thanks to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, he has found a new partner in crime by the name of Socks!

If you’re looking to give a beautiful pet a home like Dermot, visit Battersea Dogs and Cats here.

