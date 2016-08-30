London
Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny Mc Daid join forces in Derry to make the best wedding band ever

August 30, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

IMAGINE if Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol decided to drop into your wedding reception and perform a few tunes? 

Well, that’s exactly what happened for one Derry bride when her famous brother brought the A-Team singer along to sing at her wedding.

Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed together at Mc Daid’s sister Brid’s wedding last weekend in the Beach Hill Country House Hotel in Derry.

The pair took to the stage and performed Snow Patrol’s hit, Chasing Cars, to serenade the Derry-born bride and her Scottish love, Sandy Statham.

The duo also performed Sheeran’s Tenerife Sea and Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

Manager of Beech Hill Country House Hotel, Conor Donnelly, said, “We enjoyed a wonderful day to celebrate the beautiful garden wedding of the happy couple, Brid and Sandy.”

“The wedding guests were treated to very special performance,” Mr Donnelly told the Belfast Telegraph, “which was fitting for such a great occasion.”

Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran became friends after working on Sheeran’s song, Photograph together.

Check out the video of their performance below… 

Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid at the Beech HillWe’ve hosted some fantastic wedding bands but few like this….Many congratulations to the happy couple Brid and Sandy, it was a pleasure to have been part of your special day….the great music comes courtesy of Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran

Posted by Beech Hill Country House Hotel on Monday, 29 August 2016

