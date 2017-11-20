Desperate appeal for young Irish woman, 20, who has been missing for a week

THE Irish public have been asked for their help in finding a young Dublin woman who has now been missing for seven days.

Kayleigh Dunne, 20, has been missing from her home in Finglas, Dublin 11 since Monday, November 13.

She was last seen that day at approximately 4.50pm at her home in Finglas.

The 20-year-old is described as being five foot two inches tall of slim build.

She has long straight brown hair with blonde highlights and hazel green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black trousers, and a black fleece.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh Dunne’s whereabouts is being urged to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

They may also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.