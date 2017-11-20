London
12°
drizzle
humidity: 93%
wind: 6m/s WSW
H 12 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Desperate appeal for young Irish woman, 20, who has been missing for a week

November 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Kayleigh Dunne, 20, hasn’t been since Monday, November 13 (Picture: Garda Press Office)

THE Irish public have been asked for their help in finding a young Dublin woman who has now been missing for seven days.

Kayleigh Dunne, 20, has been missing from her home in Finglas, Dublin 11 since Monday, November 13.

She was last seen that day at approximately 4.50pm at her home in Finglas.

More News:

The 20-year-old is described as being five foot two inches tall of slim build.

She has long straight brown hair with blonde highlights and hazel green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black trousers, and a black fleece.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh Dunne’s whereabouts is being urged to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500.

They may also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

dublinfeaturedfinglasirish missingIrish woman

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
‘Terror attack possible but unlikely in Ireland’ – Irish Foreign Affairs Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post