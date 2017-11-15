London
Desperate search for Irishman feared to have entered the water in West of Ireland city

November 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The man reportedly disappeared in the water of the River Corrib in Galway city yesterday morning (Picture: iStock)

A SEARCH has resumed this morning for a man who is feared to have entered the water in a city to the West of Ireland.

The multi-agency search in Galway comes after reports that a man entered the River Corrib on Tuesday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am near to the Quincentenary Bridge in the city.

More News:

An initial search did not locate anyone in the water and was called off as darkness fell yesterday evening.

The Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí, fire service and ambulance services are all involved in the operation.

They have been joined by the Irish Coastguard’s Costello Lifeboat, the Shannon rescue helicopter and the Civil Defence.

Gardaí are also drafting in specialist dogs to the Woodquay area of Galway this morning in a bid to track down the missing man.

They are advising the public to avoid the Woodquay area if possible today to reduce interference with the canines’ scent tracking.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

