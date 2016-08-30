Details of Hawe family murder/suicide tragedy in Cavan come to light following discovery of five bodies

NEW details have come to light following the discovery of five bodies from the same family in a house in Ballyjamesduff, a small town in the south of Co. Cavan.

The bodies were that of a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and three boys aged 13, 11 and 6.

The five people found dead were all members of a family – father Alan Hawe, mother Clodagh Hawe and their three children Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6).

Senior Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and they are not looking for anyone in relation to the deaths.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Garda station in Ballyjamesduff yesterday evening, Gardaí Assistant Commissioner for the Northern Region, John O’Driscoll, confirmed that a call was received on Monday 29 August to Monaghan Garda Station from a member of the public raising the alarm.

Two members of the Garda Siochana twent to the house and discovered five bodies.

Gardaí are treating the case as a murder-suicide and say there is no evidence that a firearm was used.

The Irish National Teachers Organization have since released a two statements – one from the principal of Castlerahan National School, Anne Foley, and one the principal of Oristown National School, Ann O’Kelly Lynch.

The statements confirmed Alan Hawe was a member of staff at Castlerahan National School while Niall and Ryan were pupils at the school, Liam Hawe was a past pupil at the school.

Clodagh Hawe was a member of staff at Oristown National School.

The family were well-known in the area and were members of the local GAA club, Castlerahan GAA club.