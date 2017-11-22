Detectives seek to identify man after camera found in Starbucks toilet

DETECTIVES are seeking to identify a man wanted for questioning after a small camera was discovered in the toilet of Starbucks in south London.

The small device was hidden in a grate in the ceiling in the only customer toilet at the coffee shop in Vauxhall.

The device was spotted by a member of the public on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 and police were called.

Metropolitan Police officers attended and the device was seized.

Police believe that the camera had been installed for a maximum of 3-4 weeks and believed that it was installed for the purpose of voyeurism.

The contents of the device have been examined by police, and feature a number of video files of members of the public using the toilet. This has also uncovered images of a male suspect, who police believe placed the camera at the location.

Police have said at this stage there is no reason to believe these videos could have been viewed by anybody other than the police, as the device was seized at the location.

The identity of the male who police believe placed the camera at the location is currently unknown.

Detectives have released his image in the hope that someone will be able to identify him.

To date, no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.