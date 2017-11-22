London
14°
few clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 9m/s SSW
H 15 • L 14
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

Detectives seek to identify man after camera found in Starbucks toilet

November 22, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Police are appealing to identify this man in connection with the installation of a camera in a coffee shop toilet. (Picture: Met Police)

DETECTIVES are seeking to identify a man wanted for questioning after a small camera was discovered in the toilet of Starbucks in south London. 

The small device was hidden in a grate in the ceiling in the only customer toilet at the coffee shop in Vauxhall.

The device was spotted by a member of the public on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 and police were called.

More News:

Metropolitan Police officers attended and the device was seized.

Police believe that the camera had been installed for a maximum of 3-4 weeks and believed that it was installed for the purpose of voyeurism.

The contents of the device have been examined by police, and feature a number of video files of members of the public using the toilet. This has also uncovered images of a male suspect, who police believe placed the camera at the location.

Police have said at this stage there is no reason to believe these videos could have been viewed by anybody other than the police, as the device was seized at the location.

The identity of the male who police believe placed the camera at the location is currently unknown.

Detectives have released his image in the hope that someone will be able to identify him.

To date, no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has information on the man pictured is asked to call Brixton CID on 02086492134 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.

featuredIrishMetropolitan PoliceStarbucks
Kelly Bar MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Ché, Fatima and now the Irish abroad? – Talks underway to commission new stamp honouring Irish emigrants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post