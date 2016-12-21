Discover the legacies of Ireland’s heroes – Five things to know about Glasnevin Cemetery and Museum

Sponsored by Glasnevin Trust

Hundreds of thousands of people have been laid to rest at Glasnevin Cemetery Museum

Since 1832, more than 1.5 million people have been interred in Glasnevin Cemetery Museum.

Located just 2.5km from Dublin’s city centre, Glasnevin Cemetery covers 124 acres of glorious parkland with plenty to appreciate – perfect for those interested in exploring the legacies of Ireland’s heroes.

Guided tours are available

A hauntingly gorgeous Victorian Garden cemetery each guide is passionate about sharing their love of heritage and history, telling the stories of Ireland’s complex and fascinating history through daily walking tours – turning a learning experience into a period of magic with a careful balance of passion, sensitivity and even fun.

Glasnevin offers a who’s who of Irish history

Visitors learn about the harsh realities of life in Dublin, hear about gravediggers and grave robbers, cholera epidemics and world wars.

The natural beauty of the grounds merges with a who’s who of Irish history through which experienced, knowledgeable, and entertaining guides take visitors on a memorable journey through the impeccably preserved Victorian cemetery.

It’s also home to Daniel O’Connell’s crypt

Glasnevin is truly both the guardian and storyteller for over 1.5 million people. Glasnevin’s mission strives to showcase the fascinating stories, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, of those laid to rest in the cemetery.

Beautiful to stroll around or engage on a guided tour, there is an enviable collection of statues and headstones from the simplest to the magnificently ornate, including Daniel O’Connell’s crypt.

This is a history lesson made fun and memorable by guides who know their stuff, with plenty of wit to spare. Be prepared to enjoy yourself – celebrating history, heritage and culture join this intriguing journey through Ireland’s past.

Scroll down for more…

Glasnevin is an award-winning tourist attraction

Glasnevin Trust is proud of an array of new features and tours that have made Glasnevin Cemetery one of Dublin’s most popular tourist destinations.

1 st Prize winner Best Cultural Experience in Ireland at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards

Prize winner Best Cultural Experience in Ireland at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards Winner Certificate of Excellence TripAdvisor 2016 and listed at #2 on the list of ‘best things to do in Dublin’, highlighting Glasnevin as a cemetery of historic importance.

How to find Glasnevin:

Car parking available onsite

Bus services from O’Connell St: Dublin Bus no’s 140 and 40

City sightseeing Blue Route every 30 minutes

The National Botanical Gardens is accessible via pedestrian gate

How to get in touch:

Phone: 00353 1 882 6550

Email: [email protected]