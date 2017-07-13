Doctor in Ireland charged with murder of her infant son who was reportedly stabbed to death

A MOTHER has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old son at their home in south Dublin on Monday.

Doctor Maha Al-Adheem, who is believed to be from Iran and has been living in Ireland since 2010, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

According to the Irish Times, she made no reply as Garda Sgt Brendan O’Halloran gave evidence of her arrest at 12.30am on Thursday and of charging Ms Al-Adheem with murder.

When copies of the charge sheet were being prepared, Sgt O’Halloran said Ms Al-Adheem said: “Yes, it was my knife. Yes it was my hand. It was not me. It was the power.”

According to reports, her son Omar Omran was found dead from stabbing on Monday, July 10 in an apartment at the Riverside complex in Poddle Park in Kimmage.

Ms Al-Adheem was taken to hospital on Monday for treatment after also reportedly suffering knife wounds.

At Thursday morning’s hearing, Ms Al-Adheem – wearing a purple jumper, dark blue slacks and pale pink shoes – sat in the dock during proceedings and said nothing.

She was granted legal aid after the judge was given details of her income and was remanded in custody to appear again on July 20.