DOGS Trust Ireland suspend adoptions until after Christmas for the welfare of their dogs.

Animal charity Dogs Trust Ireland have suspended their adoption service until January because the Christmas period is the worst time to get a new puppy.

Executive director Suzie Carley told the Irish Mirror: “It’s not something we can do all the time as we run at capacity.”

The charity have made the decision after taking in a litter of nine unwanted puppies this weekend.

They were surrendered to Dogs Trust by someone after their dog had been caught out, and they were in a situation where, unfortunately, they couldn’t keep the puppies.”

She cautioned that the Christmas period is a bad time to adopt a dog as people are too busy to give the dog the attention and care it needs while settling into a new home.

The lead up to Christmas is the most popular time for people to adopt a dog, but most are unaware that it is also the worst time to do so.

“Every Christmas we suspend rehoming. Christmas is probably the worst time of the year to introduce a dog, let alone a puppy, to a new home.” Suzie continued.

“We have a very romantic notion of bringing a puppy into a household. The reality is a lot harder.”