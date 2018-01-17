London
News

Dolores O’Riordan ‘found by cleaners’ in bathroom of London hotel room

January 17, 2018
Dolores O’Riordan, singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries has died. (Picture: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

IRISH singer Dolores O’Riordan was found by cleaners in the bathroom of her London hotel room the morning she died. 

According to reports, cleaners entered her room as there ‘was no activity’ around the hallway outside.

Speaking to the Daily Mail one hotel employee said:  ‘The people who found her said they found her in the toilet.

Police are not treating the death of Dolores O’Riordan as suspicious. (Picture: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)

“I think it was the cleaners who had gone in there because there was no activity around the hallway or from the room. They didn’t say how they found her, this has been kept private.”

Another staff member said: ‘They found her in the bathroom. But the staff that found her have not said anything more.”

Previously, a spokeswoman for London Hilton on Park Lane said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel.”

Death of Dolores O’Riordan: A Timeline

Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan has died on Monday, January 15, at the London Hilton Park Lane. 

Officers arrived at the scene at 9.03 that morning but are not treating her death as suspicious. 

A file has been passed to the coroner.

The singer was in London to record vocals for a new version of ‘Zombie’ by Bad Wolves.

A longtime friend said he received a voicemail from her just hours before her death and she sounded ‘full of life.’

Her death comes just days after she posted on Twitter saying she was returning to Ireland after New Year on January 3.

It is believed she will returned to her native Limerick to be buried alongside her father.

She said the hotel was cooperating fully with the police investigation and offered its “sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”

Announcing her death, Ms O’Riordan’s publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

“No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her bandmates from The Cranberries also paid tribute to the late singer, saying ‘the world had lost a true artist.’

featuredIrish

