Dolores O’Riordan funeral to be broadcast tomorrow

THE funeral of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is planned to take place in Ireland tomorrow.

At 11.30am the star’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken, Co. Limerick.

Local Limerick station Live 95FM will broadcast the service while a public address system will be in place for those attending outside of the Church.

The Church’s 200 seats have been strictly reserved for family, relatives and parishioners only.

Family friend Canon Liam McNamara will be chief celebrant of the Mass which will be attended by family, neighbours, friends and by the community.

“Out of respect for the solemnity of the Mass, and to provide privacy and space to the family, the use of camera equipment by media within the Church, or its grounds, is forbidden before, during and after the Funeral Mass,” the Catholic Communications Office said.

Father James Walton PP, Ballybricken & Bohermore, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly and Archbishop Emeritus Dermot Clifford will concelebrate the Mass, which will be followed by private family burial.

An Garda Síochána have a traffic management plan in place, while stewards will help direct traffic and the flow of mourners.

“As Saint Ailbe’s Church is on the bend of a narrow road, parking is very limited and priority will be given to members of the family, friends, neighbours and parishioners,” a statement said.

“The gardaí will have a one-way traffic management plan in place and the co-operation by everyone in attendance would be appreciated.”

It is expected Ms O’Riordan will be laid to rest in Caherelly Cemetery where her father Terence was buried in 2011.

Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly in a London hotel on January 15 at the age of 46.

Metropolitan Police attended but said her death is not suspicious.

Last week, the star’s mother expressed her gratitude to the people of Limerick for their love and support since the family’s tragic loss.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Eileen O’Riordan and her family said the outpouring of tributes, prayers and kind sentiments from across the world, and particularly from the people of Dolores’ home county and city, has been “a great source of comfort” to them

“We want to thank all the people of Limerick who have remembered Dolores this week.”