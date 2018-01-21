London
Dolores O’Riordan has been laid to rest ahead of funeral

January 21, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

Dolores O’Riordan has been laid in repose in her hometown of Co. Limerick.

The Cranberries singer was laid to rest in the city’s St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday afternoon, giving family, friends and fans the chance to pay their respects.

More News:

The body of O’Riordan will remain in the church until 4 pm at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue in Limerick City.

O’Riordan will be finally laid to rest on Tuesday after her funeral, which is due to take place in Limerick also.

Father James Walton, Parish Priest of Ballybricken and Bohermore, Co. Limerick, revealed in a statement earlier this week that the funeral mass will take place at the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken, at 11.30 am on Tuesday 23 January.

It has been arranged the singer will be buried in the O’Riordan family plot, beside her late father who passed in 2011.

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

