Dolores O’Riordan’s death being treated as ‘unexplained’ after discovery of body in London hotel room at 9am

THE Metropolitan Police have said they are treating the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in a London hotel room this morning as ‘unexplained’.

Limerick native O’Riordan, 46, was in the capital for a short recording session when she died earlier today, according to her publicist.

Speaking to The Irish Post, a Met spokesperson said they were called to a hotel on Park Lane in Westminster at 9.05am this morning.

Ms O’Riordan was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that her death is being treated as “unexplained” at this point.

The Met’s statement in full reads: “Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death.

“Officers were called at 9.05am on Monday to a Hotel in Park Lane.

“A woman in her mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries continue.”

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said they could not respond to The Irish Post for comment as the deceased is a ‘named’ person.

More as we get it.