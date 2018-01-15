‘We’re off to Ireland’ – Dolores O’Riordan’s farewell to her cat in final tweet before death at London hotel aged just 46

CRANBERRIES frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan used her final tweet to wish her cat goodbye as she flew to Ireland just days before her death in London today.

The Irish rock icon was staying in a hotel in the capital as part of a short recording session when news of her death broke this evening.

Her publicist did not reveal any details over the cause of her death, other than to say it was “sudden” and that her family are “devastated”.

bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O’Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

On January 4, the 46-year-old took to Twitter to share an image of herself holding her beloved pet, with the caption: “Bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland”.

Limerick native O’Riordan shot to fame in the 1990s off the back of her band’s now-iconic hit single ‘Zombie’.

She had most recently been performing with the band D.A.R.K after The Cranberries cancelled the remaining dates of their European tour in May 2017 over the singer’s ‘health issues’.

The full statement from O’Riordan’s publicist said: “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”