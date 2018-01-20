Dolores O’Riordan’s management reveal singer’s final wish

The late Dolores O’Riordan’s last wish before her untimely death has been revealed.

The Limerick singer was planning to release another studio album from The Cranberries before her death.

According to her management, the mother of three had been writing for and working on another album.

Speaking to The Sun, it has emerged that the singer was planning to meet with her record label to finalise plans for the next album: “Whilst the primary purpose of Dolores’s trip to London last Sunday evening was for a studio mixing session on Monday and Tuesday with Martin “Youth” Glover on a recently recorded D.A.R.K. album, it has emerged that while in London she was also due to meet with The Cranberries record label, BMG to discuss plans for the release of a new Cranberries studio album that she had been working on with the band in recent months.”

The singer is to be buried on Tuesday, with The Catholic Communications Office confirming that the former Cranberries singer will be laid to rest in her hometown in Limerick.

Father James Walton, Parish Priest of Ballybricken and Bohermore, Co. Limerick, revealed in the statement that the funeral mass will take place at the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken, at 11.30 am on Tuesday 23 January.

The mass will be followed by a private family burial.

Close friend of the O’ Riordan family, Canon Liam McNamara will act as Chief Celebrant of the mass.

A public reposal will take place on Sunday, January 21 at Saint Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue in Limerick City.

The remains will also repose at Cross’s Funeral Home in Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, on Monday 22 January from 4 pm. This will be followed by a removal at the church in Ballybricken at 8 pm.

O’ Riordan passed away on Monday morning last at the London Hilton Hotel on Park Avenue. Her body was discovered in her room by cleaners around 9 am.

The details of her death remain unknown.