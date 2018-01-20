London
News

Donegal Court asks for banishing of schoolboy

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

A 17-year-old was charged with assault and holding a knife in an intimidating manner appeared in Donegal Court.

The schoolboy was reportedly involved in a fight in Assaroe Falls, Ballyshannon in June 2017 and was accused of bodily assault and producing a knife during the fight.

More News:

According to Highland Radio, the prosecuting inspector Joyce asked the court to ban the teenager from Co. Donegal entirely and for the foreseeable future.

The application for the banishing of the boy was found to be null however as the boy attends school in Co. Donegal.

The accused was given a curfew between the hours of 11pm-7am and was let go on bail.

The 17-year-old is set to appear in court again on February 16th.

donegal
