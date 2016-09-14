Double gold success for Irish cyclists at Rio Paralympics

IRELAND has taken its Paralympics gold medal haul to four after two quick-fire golds for the country’s cyclists.

Eoghan Clifford finished first in the Men’s C3 Time Trial and just 15 minutes later, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal secured top spot in the Women’s B Time Trial.

The double success takes Ireland’s total medal haul to six, which includes a bronze won by Clifford in the Men’s C3 3,000m Individual Pursuit last Friday night.

The victory will be savoured by the tandem pair of Dunlevey and McCrystal, who were so close to reaching the medal races in the Women’s B 3,000m Individual Pursuit on Sunday, despite posting a personal best time in qualifying.

The duo also tasted disappointment in the Women’s B 1,000m Time Trial final, finishing seventh despite another personal best of 1:12.332.

Clifford recorded a time of 38:21.79 in the time trial to win gold, his nearest rival being Japan’s Masaki Fujita who was over a minute behind at 39:30.41.

Canadian Michael Sametz, who Clifford overcame to secure a medal in the C3 3,000 Individual Pursuit on Friday, once again lost out to the Irishman, having to settle for bronze.

Dunlevy and McCrystal secured their top spot on the podium with a time of 38:59.22.

Japan’s Yurie Kanuma and Mai Tanaka, 33 seconds slower, took silver, while Great Britain’s Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall took bronze.

Ireland’s other gold medals were won by Jason Smyth in the T13 100m and Michael McKillop in the T37 1,500m, while Colin Lynch took silver in the C2 Road Time Trial.