London
29°
few clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 6m/s E
H 31 • L 22
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Steeltech Sheds Banner – June
Home  |  News  |  Dramatic images show fire ripping through iconic former hospital in Ireland

Dramatic images show fire ripping through iconic former hospital in Ireland

July 5, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The building was ablaze for eight hours. (Picture: YouTube)

SIX fire crews were needed to put out a large fire which gutted a derelict landmark hospital building in Ireland.

The blaze at the former St Kevin’s Hospital in Shanakiel, Cork,  has now been brought under control after eight hours on fire.

St Kevin’s, which was part of the former Our Lady’s psychiatric asylum, was first reported to be ablaze at 8.30pm last night.

Dramatic photos and drone footage shows gigantic flames ripping through the five-storey Victorian building, built in 1840s to house 490 patients.

The imposing red brick building fell into disuse in the early 1990s.

It is one of Cork’s most iconic landmarks and dominates the skyline of the River Lee and Carrigrohane Road area of the city.

According to Cork’s Evening Echo, it is believed the fire erupted within a lower room in the middle section of the large complex.

It spread quickly within the building and, at one point, flames could be seen raging above its roof.

The tall plume of smoke from the burning structure could be seen all over Cork’s skyline.

A safety cordon was put in place around the building though no residential properties nearby are believed to be in any danger.

Two units of the fire brigade remain at the scene this morning, while an investigations begins into how the fire started.

The building has been subject to many incidences of vandalism since it became derelict in 2002.

Watch dramatic footage of the fire below…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kellys Bar June

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irish couple who set up charity after losing their son win £1million in British lottery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post