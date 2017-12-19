Dream rural cottage sells for just over €30,000

A BEAUTIFUL Irish cottage in the countryside has sold for €32,000.

A Leitrim cottage in the middle of the countryside has finally been sold to one lucky home-owner.

According to The Irish Independent, Killasanowel Cottage in Co. Leitrim has been auctioned online for over €30,000.

The cottage was originally being auctioned for €25,000 but has finally been sold for €32,ooo.

Located in Drumsna, just 7km from Carrick-on-Shannon, the gorgeous little two bedroom 527 square foot property is surrounded by green fields and flora and fauna.

The cottage has been previously described as a ‘jewel in the rough’, but there is an opportunity to extend the property with 40 meters squared to the back without the need for planning permission.

The cottage sits on a 1.7-acre site has three rooms, a central room and two bedrooms. It also bears a gabled roof and rubble stone walls.

Included in the price is a concrete and galvanised building at the back of the property that could translate to a garage, workshop or storage building.

Joe Brady of sales agents REA Brady said the residence makes for a perfect country getaway: “Christmas is a time when people take stock of where they are in their lives… For those with hectic city lives maybe this could be the best present they could give their family.

He said the cottage needs a little work but the setting makes for a beautiful home: “A rural and tranquil cottage that with a lot of TLC could be a family project and a home to make memories in.

“I’ve painted a lovely picture, but is it realisable…Well, the first bit (buying it) definitely is.”