Life & Style

Dreamy Victorian lodge on sale in rural Ireland for cut-price fee

January 24, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Forgney Lodge in Ballymahon, Co. Longford (Picture: Daft.ie)

THIS stunning Victorian lodge set in quaint Irish countryside is on the market for a cut-price sum of just €350,000 (£305,000).

Forgney Lodge, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, is a three-bedroom, vine-clad home originally built in the early 1800s.

Despite undergoing something of a makeover in recnet years, the lodge retains many of its original Georgian features.

(Picture: Daft.ie)

The single-storey property houses its own reception hall, oil-fired central heating and a one-of-a-kind glazed atrium, overlooking an internal courtyard.

The dining room, reception hall and drawing room all house fireplaces, while the lodge also has its own well and treatment system, giving a potential owners their very own water supply.

(Picture: Daft.ie)

The three bedrooms each have built-in wardrobes, while the study could easily be converted back to a sleeping space if desired.

Forgney Lodge is a short 15-minute walk from Ballymahon, which includes several schools, shops and restaurants – as well as the birthplace of renowned playwright Oliver Goldsmith.s

(Picture: Daft.ie)

If you prefer getting behind the wheel, it’s a half-hour drive to Athlone and Mullingar, two of the largest towns in Ireland’s historic midlands region.

Forgney Lodge, Ballymahon, Co. Longford is on sale for €350,000 via Savills Dawson Street.

For more information click here.

