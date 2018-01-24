Dreamy Victorian lodge on sale in rural Ireland for cut-price fee

THIS stunning Victorian lodge set in quaint Irish countryside is on the market for a cut-price sum of just €350,000 (£305,000).

Forgney Lodge, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, is a three-bedroom, vine-clad home originally built in the early 1800s.

Despite undergoing something of a makeover in recnet years, the lodge retains many of its original Georgian features.

The single-storey property houses its own reception hall, oil-fired central heating and a one-of-a-kind glazed atrium, overlooking an internal courtyard.

The dining room, reception hall and drawing room all house fireplaces, while the lodge also has its own well and treatment system, giving a potential owners their very own water supply.

The three bedrooms each have built-in wardrobes, while the study could easily be converted back to a sleeping space if desired.

Forgney Lodge is a short 15-minute walk from Ballymahon, which includes several schools, shops and restaurants – as well as the birthplace of renowned playwright Oliver Goldsmith.s

If you prefer getting behind the wheel, it’s a half-hour drive to Athlone and Mullingar, two of the largest towns in Ireland’s historic midlands region.

Forgney Lodge, Ballymahon, Co. Longford is on sale for €350,000 via Savills Dawson Street.