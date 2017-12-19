London
News

Driver arrested in rural Ireland had four different types of drugs in his system

December 19, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A driver was arrested with four different types of drugs in his system in rural Ireland. (Picture: Stock)

A DRIVER arrested in rural Ireland had four different types of drugs in his system, it has emerged. 

According to Radio Kerry, the male motorist was arrested in Killarney last weekend.

Gardaí say the man was stopped on Park Road on Sunday evening and was initially questioned about a minor defect on his car.

More News:

However he was subsequently tested on side of road with new Garda ‘Dragar’ device, and tested positive for cocaine, opiates, Benzodiazepines and cannabis.

He was arrested at the scene and will face court proceedings at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson says that while the emphasis this time of year is often on the offence of drink driving, driving under the influence of drugs is an equally serious office.

An Garda SíochánafeaturedIrishkerry
Erica Doyle Higgins
