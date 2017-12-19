A DRIVER arrested in rural Ireland had four different types of drugs in his system, it has emerged.

According to Radio Kerry, the male motorist was arrested in Killarney last weekend.

Gardaí say the man was stopped on Park Road on Sunday evening and was initially questioned about a minor defect on his car.

However he was subsequently tested on side of road with new Garda ‘Dragar’ device, and tested positive for cocaine, opiates, Benzodiazepines and cannabis.

He was arrested at the scene and will face court proceedings at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson says that while the emphasis this time of year is often on the offence of drink driving, driving under the influence of drugs is an equally serious office.