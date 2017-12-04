Woman suffers ‘life changing injuries’ in horrific Dublin acid attack

A WOMAN has been left with “life-changing injuries” after a horrific acid attack in south Dublin.

Gardaí in Blackrock are following a “definite line of enquiry” after the 32-year-old victim was dragged into an alley before having acid poured over her face on Friday night.

The attack occurred after she left her place of work in Stillorgan shortly after 10pm.

The woman – who is a Chinese national – was walking in an area close to Merrion Wood when a man wearing a hood or balaclava ambushed her.

He dragged her into an alleyway and pulled her to the ground before pouring a corrosive liquid over her face.

The man then fled the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital where she remains in casualty.

According to a source at Independent.ie, her injuries are “life-changing” and she may suffer permanent blindness for the rest of her life.

Gardaí do not believe the attack was random in nature.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information I surged to contact Gardaí at Blackrock on 1800 666 111.