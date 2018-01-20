Dublin Airport share sweet video to celebrate their birthday

The airport is 78 years old.

One of Ireland’s most used airports, Dublin Airport is now 78 years old.

The establishment was founded in 1940 on the 19th January and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Yesterday, the airport took the time to thank their customers and reflect on how far they’ve come, totalling almost 80 years in service.

We're 78 years old today. 🎂 Here are some of the highlights since we opened on this day back in 1940. #HappyBirthdayDublinAirport pic.twitter.com/TCXhrFpe36 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 19, 2018

The airport Twitter account and customers to the airport shared photos to show the differences between Dublin Airport of 1940 and 2018.

#HappyBirthdayDublinAirport @DublinAirport is 78 years young today, and it's a lovely day to be flying out. ✈ pic.twitter.com/L3Afq5ZTdV — DublinByMouth: Niamh (@DublinByMouth) January 19, 2018