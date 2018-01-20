London
3°
light intensity drizzle
humidity: 86%
wind: 4m/s N
H 2 • L 2
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65248]
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=73202 background=1 container=body]
News

Dublin Airport share sweet video to celebrate their birthday

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

The airport is 78 years old.

One of Ireland’s most used airports, Dublin Airport is now 78 years old.

More News:

The establishment was founded in 1940 on the 19th January and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Yesterday, the airport took the time to thank their customers and reflect on how far they’ve come, totalling almost 80 years in service.

The airport Twitter account and customers to the airport shared photos to show the differences between Dublin Airport of 1940 and 2018.

dublin airportfeatured
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

Recommended for you:
British people asked to draw the Irish border – and the results are interesting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post