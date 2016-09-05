Dublin’s White Moose Café has angered breastfeeding mums, vegans and is now going after the gluten free

THE owner at the White Moose Café on Dublin’s North Circular Road is no stranger to controversy.

In October 2015, the café’s controversial approach to dealing with vegans went viral and since then the restaurant has had its fair share of criticism for its tongue-in-cheek Facebook posts.

**ATTENTION VEGANS** Please do not waltz into our cafe with no advance notice and look at us as if we have ten heads… Posted by The White Moose Café on Thursday, 13 August 2015

After irking vegans, publicity-loving owner Paul Stenson announced he was planning on charging breastfeeding mothers corkage to feed their babies in the café.

Now Stenson has targeted the gluten-free eaters, advising that anyone planning on ordering gluten-free food would have to provide a note from their doctor stating they have an illness that makes them intolerant to gluten.

**DOCTOR’S NOTE REQUIRED TO GET GLUTEN-FREE FOOD** This morning a girl asked us if we did gluten-free pancakes and when… Posted by The White Moose Café on Saturday, 3 September 2016

Commenters were quick to fight back.

One wrote: “My wife is a coeliac and your comments are extremely upsetting. You obviously do not know anything about the difficulties people with coeliac disease go through. Insisting they must carry proof of their illness is disgusting. You need to be reported to the food safety authority.”

Following the backlash to the statement, the café posted this comment:

“I am deadly serious. Just as serious as I was when I said I’d charge a corkage fee for breastfeeding mothers, or when I threatened to give Valium to screaming babies, or even when I promised to shoot vegans dead at point blank range,” owner Stenson wrote on the cafe’s Facebook page.

“In case you haven’t noticed, all posts on this page are deadly serious and it is imperative that you take them literally,” he joked.

Dear Coeliacs, Quite a number of you are saying that yesterday’s post “must be a joke” and that I couldn’t possibly be… Posted by The White Moose Café on Sunday, 4 September 2016