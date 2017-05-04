Dublin choir’s stunning version of ancient Irish exile song Mo Ghille Mear is incredible

THIS haunting version of an ancient Irish song will have the hairs standing up on the back of your neck.
Filmed to the beat of the bodhrán, the UCD Choral Scholars choir has delivered a stunning arrangement of Mo Ghille Mear.
Soloist Mark Waters gives a spine-tingling performance of the song, written by 18th century poet Seán Clárach Mac Dómhnaill.
The choir’s version of the old Irish song, which translates to My Gallant Hero, has notched up over 1.8million views on YouTube to date.
The UCD Scholars are the first Irish collegiate choir to release on a label and this song is taken from their international debut album Invisible Stars.
The choir’s repertoire ranges from pop to mediaeval and this beautiful piece was arranged by their artistic director Desmond Earley.
Mo Ghille Mear is a traditional symbolic song.
It is similar to the Gaelic poetic form of the Aisling, in which the poet laments the departure of Prince Charles Edward Stuart, Bonnie Prince Charlie.
As is customary, the poetic text portrays the land – in this case Ireland – in decline in his absence.
