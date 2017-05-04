London
10°
light intensity drizzle
humidity: 76%
wind: 9m/s ENE
H 10 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Paddy Casey
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Dublin choir’s stunning version of ancient Irish exile song Mo Ghille Mear is incredible

Dublin choir’s stunning version of ancient Irish exile song Mo Ghille Mear is incredible

May 4, 2017 By  Irish Post
Soloist Mark Waters with the UCD Choral Scholars

THIS haunting version of an ancient Irish song will have the hairs standing up on the back of your neck.

Filmed to the beat of the bodhrán, the UCD Choral Scholars choir has delivered a stunning arrangement of Mo Ghille Mear.

Soloist Mark Waters gives a spine-tingling performance of the song, written by 18th century poet Seán Clárach Mac Dómhnaill.

The bodhrán adds a traditional Irish feel to the performance

The choir’s version of the old Irish song, which translates to My Gallant Hero, has notched up over 1.8million views on YouTube to date.

The UCD Scholars are the first Irish collegiate choir to release on a label and this song is taken from their international debut album Invisible Stars.

The choir perform a range of musical genres

The choir’s repertoire ranges from pop to mediaeval and this beautiful piece was arranged by their artistic director Desmond Earley.

Mo Ghille Mear is a traditional symbolic song.

It is similar to the Gaelic poetic form of the Aisling, in which the poet laments the departure of Prince Charles Edward Stuart, Bonnie Prince Charlie.

As is customary, the poetic text portrays the land – in this case Ireland – in decline in his absence.

Watch Mo Ghille Mear being performed here…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Tipperary GAA

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Irish footballer Robbie Keane belts out Christy Moore anthem in Dublin pub

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post