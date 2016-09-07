Dubliner Emma Dornan’s tips for Irish taxi drivers are spot on

TAXI drivers are like a box of chocolates – you never know quite what you’re going to get.
But one Dublin comedienne has hit the nail on the head with her light-hearted take on your average cabbie.
From slowing down when coming up to green lights, to carrying on conversations with passengers well after they’ve got them to their front door on a Saturday night – many have been there, but few have summed it up so well as Emma Doran.
Keen-eyed observers may recognise Doran from RTÉ 2 productions such as Republic of Telly or Al Porter’s Christmas Special, where she has put her stand-up-refined skills to use.
For all your imperfections cabbies, we love you so.
Even if you never stop playing Q102 FM.
Watch the video here…
