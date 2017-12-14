London
4°
light rain
humidity: 80%
wind: 7m/s WNW
H 4 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Life & Style

Dublin Luas trams are being filled with Christmas gifts for the homeless today

December 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price

A generous Dubliner contributing to the appeal. (Twitter: Luas)

THE generosity of the people of Dublin was on full display today.

Luas trams in Dublin are being filled with presents and lots of Christmas goodies today as Inner City Helping Homeless charity have teamed up with the Dublin transport service for their annual shoebox appeal.

More Life & Style:

The event has been taking place all day at the Luas platform in Connolly Station.

Members of the public were invited to bring their shoebox full of surprises for the event, coined FillALuas on social media.

The general public were asked to fill shoeboxes with basic essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, pajamas, etc. along with toys for children.

Following last year’s appeal, the ICHH collected 20,000 shoeboxes and the charity is hoping to beat that record this year in order to help the 3,194 children facing Christmas in emergency accommodation during the festive period.

In their statement to the public, the ICHH said: “We would ask anyone that is donating to our appeal to come along to the Luas platform from 7 am and donate your shoebox and help us beat last year’s total. Events like these are nothing without the support of the public so we hope to see lots of people there.”

Those who gave generously were greeted with breakfast, lunch, and dinner by members of the charity throughout the day, as well as a special guest appearance from Giggles the clown!

dublinfeatured
Tara Mullaney

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Never before seen intimate images of John Lennon discovered in family’s junk drawer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post