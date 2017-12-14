Dublin Luas trams are being filled with Christmas gifts for the homeless today

A generous Dubliner contributing to the appeal. (Twitter: Luas)

THE generosity of the people of Dublin was on full display today.

Luas trams in Dublin are being filled with presents and lots of Christmas goodies today as Inner City Helping Homeless charity have teamed up with the Dublin transport service for their annual shoebox appeal.

The event has been taking place all day at the Luas platform in Connolly Station.

Members of the public were invited to bring their shoebox full of surprises for the event, coined FillALuas on social media.

The general public were asked to fill shoeboxes with basic essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, pajamas, etc. along with toys for children.

Following last year’s appeal, the ICHH collected 20,000 shoeboxes and the charity is hoping to beat that record this year in order to help the 3,194 children facing Christmas in emergency accommodation during the festive period.

In their statement to the public, the ICHH said: “We would ask anyone that is donating to our appeal to come along to the Luas platform from 7 am and donate your shoebox and help us beat last year’s total. Events like these are nothing without the support of the public so we hope to see lots of people there.”

Those who gave generously were greeted with breakfast, lunch, and dinner by members of the charity throughout the day, as well as a special guest appearance from Giggles the clown!