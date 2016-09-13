Irish make-up artist Natalie Costello is going viral for her incredible film-inspired transformations

A BACK injury meant Dubliner Natalie Costello had to give up her dream job in the tattoo artistry.

But her talents have gone viral this week after her make up transformations were featured across the globe.

From Catwoman to the Hulk, Ms Costello’s looks from her Instagram page were picked up by US sites such as Hello Giggles, Yahoo, and Good Housekeeping.

Ms Costello was also featured on People Magazine’s Snapchat story.

Originally studying Theatrical and Media Make Up Artistry six years ago, Natalie Costello decided to return to the beauty industry after a back injury forced her to retire from tattooing.

She admits she “became totally obsessed with [make up] all over again.”

“I always loved using colour and facepaint so I spent time learning colour theory,” she says. “I do mostly beauty make up but I enjoy more extreme stuff with colour and detail.”

Ms Costello often spends more than six hours working on each look and has so far built up a social media following of over 8,000 followers.

She admits she’s “extremely surprised” over the reception her transformations have received.

“I never thought anyone would ever notice me,” she says, “It’s mind blowing and I can’t even express how much i appreciate the love, it’s amazing.”

You can see more of Natalie Costello’s work here.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Natalie’s work…

Deadpool, by Natalie Costello. Batman's Harley Quinn by Natalie Costello. Little Red Riding Hood by Natalie Costello. Beauty and The Beast by Natalie Costello. Predator, by Natalie Costello. Cruella DeVille by natalie Costello. Maleficent by Natalie Costello. Scar, from The Lion King, by Natalie Costello. Bride of Frankenstein by Natalie Costello. Jessica Rabbit by Natalie Costello. Captain America by Natalie Costello. The Hulk, by Natalie Costello. Spiderman by Natalie Costello. The Little Mermaid's Ursula by Natalie Costello. Catwoman, by Natalie Costello.