Dublin named one of the most expensive holiday destinations in Europe

DUBLIN has been named as one of the most expensive European cities to holiday in, a new survey has found.

Hoppa, a London based online travel agent, pulled together the costs of typical holiday purchases across 48 European cities and found Dublin ranked the fifth most expensive in the continent.

In the study titled ‘Expensive vs. Cheap: The real cost of a holiday in Europe‘, Hoppa found the average cost for a hotel, a meal, an alcoholic drink, taxi and entertainment costs per person per night in Dublin added up to £261.01.

A look at the cost of accommodation in Dublin may offer an explanation for its costly holiday price tag.

On average, the hotel cost for one night per person in Dublin city comes to £174.

After accommodation, the average cost in Dublin for a meal, a drink, a taxi and entertainment comes to £87 per person.

While Dublin may seem a pricey holiday choice, a trip to the fair city won’t break the bank compared to its European neighbours.

The capital city trailed behind Venice at £271, London priced at £275, Stockholm at £280 and Copenhagen in first place, costing £302.90 per person, per night.

Northern Irish city Belfast was ranked eighteenth most expensive with the average getaway cost at £190.76.

On the other end of the scale, Hoppa also revealed the cheapest holiday cities in Europe – six of which didn’t even break the £100 per night mark.

Debrecen in Hungary and Sofia in Bulgaria were priced at £96 and £92 respectively, while Turkish cities Istanbul and Antalya came in at less than £70, as did Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

The cheapest European stay, however, was Sunny Beach in Bulgaria which was priced at £58.22 on average, with £30 for accommodation, £20.89 for a meal for two, £1.95 for a cocktail and 55p for a pint.

