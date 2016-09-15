London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Dublin was invaded by stormtroopers yesterday who danced like no-Wookie was watching

Dublin was invaded by stormtroopers yesterday who danced like no-Wookie was watching

September 15, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Stormtroopers took to the streets in Dublin yesterday and danced like no Wookie was watching. (Source: Instagram)
Stormtroopers took to the streets in Dublin yesterday and danced like no Wookie was watching. (Source: Instagram)

EVEN surly stormtroopers have to let off a little steam sometimes.

It seems the space army picked the Irish city to relax in as they were spotted strolling around the streets before they danced their little white boots off.

The squad culminated on South King Street, outside the Gaiety Theatre, in the early afternoon where they embarked on a flashmob dance routine.

A flashmob is a group of people who gather in a public space and put on a surprise dance performance.

While no one knows why the stormtroopers performed, it was widely documented by social media users on Instagram and Twitter, who clearly enjoyed the performance.

In true Irish stormtrooper style, they went to the pub afterwards for a celebratory drink.

Check out the pictures and video below… 

#dublin is under attack #starwars #discoverdublin #stormtroopers

A photo posted by Sean Bushell (@seanbushell) on

#stormtrooper #stormtroopers marching around Dublin @starwars #starwars

A photo posted by David Dougan (@daviddougan81) on

Earlier today 👽 #stormtroopers #herecomethegirls

A photo posted by Sharon (@shazza222) on

The Empire has invaded! #stormtroopers #starwars #dublin

A photo posted by Brendan Duffy (@brendanduffy) on

It's ok, it's a friendly attack #dublin #starwars #stormtroopers #dance

A video posted by Sean Bushell (@seanbushell) on

Just a bunch of Stormtroopers dancing on the streets of Dublin keeping us all safe. #FlashMob #StarWars #Stormtrooper

A video posted by Paul Donegan (@pauldonegan1052) on

#StormTroopers #StarWars having pints in Dublin. #dublin #irishpub #pints #instadaily #photooftheday #merrionrow

A photo posted by John Martin (@johnpuppy) on

Storm troopers in beergarden #toners #stormtroopers #starwars

A photo posted by Toners Pub (@tonerspub) on

 

 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Irish Roots Magazine MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

accent map-f

Recommended for you:
Interactive ‘accent map’ of Ireland and Britain lets you test your ear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post