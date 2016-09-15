Dublin was invaded by stormtroopers yesterday who danced like no-Wookie was watching

EVEN surly stormtroopers have to let off a little steam sometimes.

It seems the space army picked the Irish city to relax in as they were spotted strolling around the streets before they danced their little white boots off.

The squad culminated on South King Street, outside the Gaiety Theatre, in the early afternoon where they embarked on a flashmob dance routine.

A flashmob is a group of people who gather in a public space and put on a surprise dance performance.

While no one knows why the stormtroopers performed, it was widely documented by social media users on Instagram and Twitter, who clearly enjoyed the performance.

In true Irish stormtrooper style, they went to the pub afterwards for a celebratory drink.

Check out the pictures and video below…

#dublin is under attack #starwars #discoverdublin #stormtroopers A photo posted by Sean Bushell (@seanbushell) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

#stormtrooper #stormtroopers marching around Dublin @starwars #starwars A photo posted by David Dougan (@daviddougan81) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

Earlier today 👽 #stormtroopers #herecomethegirls A photo posted by Sharon (@shazza222) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

Just some Stormtroopers out for a stroll in Dublin! #starwars #stormtroopers #dublin #dublincity #discoverdublin #theforceawakens #huaweisnapys A photo posted by Karl O'Shaughnessy (@oshaughnessyk) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Any reason a few dozen imperial stormtroopers just walked up molesworth street? — tumt (@thumped) September 14, 2016

The Empire has invaded! #stormtroopers #starwars #dublin A photo posted by Brendan Duffy (@brendanduffy) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

It's ok, it's a friendly attack #dublin #starwars #stormtroopers #dance A video posted by Sean Bushell (@seanbushell) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Just a bunch of Stormtroopers dancing on the streets of Dublin keeping us all safe. #FlashMob #StarWars #Stormtrooper A video posted by Paul Donegan (@pauldonegan1052) on Sep 14, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

#StormTroopers #StarWars having pints in Dublin. #dublin #irishpub #pints #instadaily #photooftheday #merrionrow A photo posted by John Martin (@johnpuppy) on Sep 14, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Storm troopers in beergarden #toners #stormtroopers #starwars A photo posted by Toners Pub (@tonerspub) on Sep 14, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT