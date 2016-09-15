Dublin was invaded by stormtroopers yesterday who danced like no-Wookie was watching

EVEN surly stormtroopers have to let off a little steam sometimes.
It seems the space army picked the Irish city to relax in as they were spotted strolling around the streets before they danced their little white boots off.
The squad culminated on South King Street, outside the Gaiety Theatre, in the early afternoon where they embarked on a flashmob dance routine.
A flashmob is a group of people who gather in a public space and put on a surprise dance performance.
While no one knows why the stormtroopers performed, it was widely documented by social media users on Instagram and Twitter, who clearly enjoyed the performance.
In true Irish stormtrooper style, they went to the pub afterwards for a celebratory drink.
Check out the pictures and video below…
