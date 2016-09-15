London
Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny rescues stranded fans off to historic Europa League game

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny rescues stranded fans off to historic Europa League game

September 15, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The charitable Dundalk FC boss gave a dig out to some fans in need
The charitable Dundalk FC boss gave a dig out to some fans in need

DUNDALK FC boss Stephen Kenny came to the rescue of fans who were left stranded when their bus broke down on the way to Dublin Airport.

Dundalk face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League this evening in a historic game as it’s only the second time a team from Ireland has made it to the Europa League group stages.

Yesterday, while travelling to the airport to board their plane to Holland, the Dundalk boss spotted some fans by a broken down bus on the motorway.

The manager stopped the team bus, hopped off and told the lads to hop on board.

The fans couldn’t believe their luck and so texted the story around.

Speaking to Independent.ie and other assembled media upon his arrival in Holland, Stephen Kenny confirmed the story but said there was one condition.

No booze on the bus.

Kenny said: “They did yeah, it was a good crew, we just about fitted on.

“Luckily enough we had some Dublin-based players meeting us at the airport so we had a few spare seats.

“We’re all people who want the same thing, wanting the team to do well. The support has been terrific. I didn’t see it as such a big deal.”

Dundalk take on AZ Alkmaar live on BT Sport ESPN from 6pm

UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier, Windsor Park, Belfast 8/10/2015 Northern Ireland vs Greece Northern Ireland players celebrate qualifying Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

