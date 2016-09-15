Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny rescues stranded fans off to historic Europa League game

DUNDALK FC boss Stephen Kenny came to the rescue of fans who were left stranded when their bus broke down on the way to Dublin Airport.

Dundalk face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League this evening in a historic game as it’s only the second time a team from Ireland has made it to the Europa League group stages.

Yesterday, while travelling to the airport to board their plane to Holland, the Dundalk boss spotted some fans by a broken down bus on the motorway.

The manager stopped the team bus, hopped off and told the lads to hop on board.

The fans couldn’t believe their luck and so texted the story around.

Bus load of @DundalkFC fans broke down on the motorway. Stephen Kenny & team bus pull over. “Hop on lads”. pic.twitter.com/yFoewdCUIB — John McGahon (@John_McGahon) September 14, 2016

Speaking to Independent.ie and other assembled media upon his arrival in Holland, Stephen Kenny confirmed the story but said there was one condition.

No booze on the bus.

Kenny said: “They did yeah, it was a good crew, we just about fitted on.

“Luckily enough we had some Dublin-based players meeting us at the airport so we had a few spare seats.

“We’re all people who want the same thing, wanting the team to do well. The support has been terrific. I didn’t see it as such a big deal.”

Dundalk take on AZ Alkmaar live on BT Sport ESPN from 6pm