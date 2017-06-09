DUP website crashes as thousands search for Northern Irish party which could save Theresa May

THE Democratic Unionist Party’s website crashed this morning as voters logged on to find out about the party which could save Theresa May.

The Northern Irish party won 10 seats in their greatest ever general election result – which could play a crucial role in allowing Theresa May to cling to power after her snap election gamble failed last night.

The pro-Brexit, pro-unionist DUP were founded by the late Ian Paisley in 1975 and is led by Arlene Foster in Northern Ireland and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Westminster.

Mrs May will only be able to remain Prime Minister if she strikes a deal with the DUP to bring her 319 MPs above the 326 threshold for a majority.

The Liberal Democrats under Tim Farron have said they won’t be a part of any coalitions due to their anti-Brexit stance.

But when people tried to find out more about the party online this morning, they were met with a message saying the service is temporarily unavailable – thanks to too many voters trying to do the same.

The website has since been restored as Google revealed that the DUP were the most searched party online in the last 24 hours.

The DUP is the most searched political party in the UK right now #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/6eMmSekO8H — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 9, 2017

Thank you x 292,316. Honoured and humbled. We will Stand Strong for Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/UVke717JV1 — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) June 9, 2017

So main question now is: what is the Democratic Unionist Party’s position on Brexit (and on the Irish border…?) — Pierre Briançon (@pierrebri) June 9, 2017

The DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Northern Irish party are going to be “serious players” in the hung parliament going forward.

“This is perfect territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position and certainly that is one we would take up with relish,” he told the BBC.

Voters in Northern Ireland elected 18 MPs to Westminster, with Sinn Féin also celebrating gains.

Sinn Féin won seven seats to the DUP’s 10 and independent candidate Lady Sylvia Hermon retained North Down.

Sinn Féin MPs do not take their seats in the House of Commons, meaning their seven MPs could not join in a Labour led coalition.

Theresa May visited Buckingham Palace at 12:30pm to seek permission from the Queen to form a new government, despite the loss of her majority.

It remains to be seen just how great an influence the DUP will play in keeping Theresa May in power moving towards the Brexit negotiations.

In her first speech since her disastrous showing last night, Theresa May emphasised the DUP’s historic role as “friends and allies” of the Conservative and Unionist Party.