News

DUP’s Sammy Wilson regrets calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a ‘nutcase’

January 18, 2018 By  Irish Post
Leo Varadkar and Sammy Wilson (Images: Getty)

THE DUP’s Sammy Wilson has said he regrets calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a ‘nutcase’.

In an interview on Wednesday, the MP for East Antrim criticised the Irish Prime Minister for siding with the EU during the Brexit negotiations.

While appearing to maintain Varadkar was wrong to back Europe over Britain, Wilson has since conceded his language may have overstepped the mark.

More News:

In an interview with Politico on Wednesday, Wilson said he had believed Ireland would back Britain in Brexit negotiations.

“Indeed that always was the impression we got when Enda Kenny was in power,” he said, “but since this nutcase Varadkar has taken over things have all changed.”

On Thursday however, he told the Belfast Telegraph that he regretted his choice of words.

“Leo Varadkar’s approach may make him popular in Brussels but it will eventually destroy Ireland,” he said.

“Upon reflection, I should have said Leo Varadkar’s EU policies defy logic rather than the language I used.

“I regret my choice of language.”

Simon Hamilton, DUP MLA for Strangford, also expressed regret on behalf of Wilson.

He said: “Sammy is never shy about telling you what he thinks.

“On this occasion he used language which he accepts was wrong and regrets the language he has used.”

In November, former Ulster Unionist MP Lord Kilclooney was criticised for referring to the Taoiseach as “the Indian”.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

