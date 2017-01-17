€65,000 West of Ireland cottage offers Irish history and sprawling countryside on its doorstep

THIS Irish cottage might be in need of some TLC but it comes with a slice of Irish history on its doorstep.



The two-bedroom detached bungalow in Co. Mayo is built on an elevated site and is surrounded by sprawling countryside.

The Rathbawn cottage is on the market for €65,000 – relecting its need for some love and care.

The bungalow measuring approximately 71 sqm has an open kitchen, dining and living room with potential for renovation.

If you are a keen gardener there is a large two acre garden waiting to keep you busy situated in this tranquil countryside location.

The rural cottage is only a short five-minute drive to Killala, which is a picturesque seaside village around a 15 minute drive north-west of Ballina in north Mayo.

The town of Killala has local shops for your daily essential and is famous in Irish history for the part it played in the The Year of the French – a failed French invasion of the West of Ireland in 1798.



Knock Internationl Airport is an hour’s drive away.

If you like the feel of sand between your toes, the cottage is just a short drive away from Lacken and Ross beaches, which are both blue flag beaches perfect for swimmers and watersport fans.

There are also a number of walks to take around the secluded and tranquil Killala quay and Lacken bay along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Feeney West said these types of property usally appeal to buyers living in Britain looking for an Irish getaway home.

And while the location may be secluded, there is good broadband and phone signal, the agents added.