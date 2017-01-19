€90,000 four-bed bungalow in the shadow of Ireland’s spectacular Ox Mountains for sale

IF you’re into your mountain views, sprawling countryside and golf this Co. Mayo bungalow could be for you.



The four bedroom property is new to the market at €90,000.

And while it might be calling out from some TLC from its new owners, it comes with some specatcular scenery.

The property is situated a short walk from Bonniconlon and has two entrance halls, two living rooms, a kitchen, four bedrooms and a family-sized bathroom.

The property is surrounded by the Ox mountians, also known as Saint Patrick’s mountain after the patron saint of Ireland himself built churches on its slopes.

The property also comes with beautiful views, like those below, from the front and back garden.

Ballina town centre is a 15-minute drive, where you’ll find shops, pubs and restaurants.

The Co. Sligo seaside town of Enniscrone, for golf and beach enthusiasts, is a 20-minute drive and is home to Enniscrone golf club – winner of the prestigious European Golf Destination of the Year prize in 2011.

Ireland West Airport Knock is an hour away by car.

Estate agency Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West are happy to take prospective buyers around the property and are open to enquiries and negotiation on the price.