Eamonn Holmes tops list of best breakfast show hosts of all time

A well-deserved accolade for the Northern Irish man.

Eamonn Holmes has come out on top in a recent poll on the best UK breakfast show hosts of all time.

Belfast born Holmes beat the likes of Susanna Reid, Piers Morgan and Dan Walker in the poll conducted by RadioTimes.com.

Holmes has a back catalog of hosting some of the UK’s most popular breakfast shows, including GMTV, Sunrise, and a recent stint on Good Morning Britain.

He now hosts This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford every Friday.

When informed of the poll results, he said: “Well, I’m the longest-serving breakfast TV presenter of all time so I’d like to think that in some way you’re not only just the longest or hanging in there but it also equates to being quite good at it.”

“Thank you for remembering that I was there in good days and bad days, when the weather was good, when the weather was bad, when the news was good, when the news was bad, and thank you for your memories of me.”

Holmes has also hosted the Irish Post Awards every year for the last twenty or so years and will join many special guests at The Grosvenor House in London yet again next Thursday 23rd November, where the event will be broadcasted live on TG4.

The poll was compiled from more than 33,000 votes, and the results are as follows:

1. Eamonn Holmes (GMTV, Sunrise, Good Morning Britain)

2. Johnny Vaughan (The Big Breakfast)

3. Piers Morgan (Good Morning Britain)

4. Dan Walker (BBC Breakfast)

5. Bill Turnbull (Breakfast Time, BBC Breakfast)

6. Susanna Reid (BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain)

7. Louise Minchin (BBC Breakfast)

8. Steph McGovern (BBC Breakfast)

9. Chris Evans (The Big Breakfast)

10. Lorraine Kelly (TV-AM, GMTV, Daybreak)

11. Naga Munchetty (BBC Breakfast)

12. Sian Williams (BBC Breakfast)

13. Ben Shephard (GMTV, Good Morning Britain)

14. Penny Smith (Sunrise, GMTV)

15. Charlie Stayt (BBC Breakfast)

16. Kate Garraway (GMTV, Good Morning Britain)

17. Sarah Jane-Mee (Sunrise)

18. Anne Diamond (TV-AM)

19. Jill Dando (Breakfast Time, Breakfast News)

20. Sophie Raworth (BBC Breakfast)