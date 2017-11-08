Eamonn Holmes unrecognisable as Irishman transforms into Donald Trump for mystery new show

EAMONN Holmes has left fans in hysterics after the Irishman transformed into Donald Trump a year on from the US election to tease a new series.

ITV’s This Morning presenter tweeted a selfie sporting a new platinum blonde hairdo and orange makeup following his American makeover.

He asked his followers: “Going blonde and orange for a new series. Have I trumped it?”

The 57-year-old also donned the Donald’s signature suit and red-tie combo as he performed one of Trump’s signature gestures – albeit with slightly larger hands.

Eamonn’s uncanny transformation both horrified and impressed his followers in equal measure, with one tweeting: “That is truly terrifying”.

Oh my @EamonnHolmes – that is truly terrifying. Trumped it and then some 👀 xx — Jo Hemmings (@TVpsychologist) November 7, 2017

Another joked: “Your hands are too big (normal size) Eamonn! Other than that, spot on!”

While another post read: “Haha brilliant! Surprised at how much you suit wearing make up!”

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s election as US President on November 8, 2016.

Details about Eamonn’s new programme on the controversial American politician are yet to be officially revealed – but we can’t wait to learn more.

It’s going to be yuge!